Adam Sandler Tells 'Kimmel' That 'Uncut Gems' Is 'Different Style of Movie' for Him

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Adam Sandler stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (December 17) and dished about his acclaimed new film Uncut Gems not being part of his usual comedy genre. “I understand,” the 53-year-old actor responded to Jimmy when asked about the reviews for Uncut Gems, which have been very positive. “It’s a different style of [...] 👓 View full article

