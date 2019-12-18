'Love Actually' tweet highlighting Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster's age gap goes viral Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

“Love Actually” fans were taken aback this week when a viral tweet highlighted the age gap between stars Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this gaddahfi Fox News Today: ‘Love Actually’ tweet highlighting Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s age gap goes viral https://t.co/rF6VDEzW3s 3 hours ago TVT News ‘Love Actually’ tweet highlighting Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s age gap goes viral https://t.co/8mP32oTK2W 4 hours ago thaiparampil 'Love Actually' tweet highlighting Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster's age gap goes viral https://t.co/quN5abNo6W 5 hours ago Wendy 'Love Actually' tweet highlighting Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster's age gap goes viral https://t.co/d7EsyVVMlP 6 hours ago Επικαιρότητα - V - News V 'Love Actually' tweet highlighting Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster's age gap goes viral ======… https://t.co/pd11GET7x2 6 hours ago Tomy 'Love Actually' tweet highlighting Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster's age gap goes viral https://t.co/CsXHgppuaJ 6 hours ago Independent Eagle 'Love Actually' tweet highlighting Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster's age gap goes viral… https://t.co/BKKLkbqIKe 7 hours ago