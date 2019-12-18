Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Delhi: Akshay Kumar meets Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar met Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday. Vice-President Naidu took to Twitter to share the details of meeting and wrote, "During his interaction with Akshay Kumar, the Vice President opined that the medium of Cinema should not only entertain but also educate the people by focusing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Follow Gandhi’s ideals, violence is not a solution’: Vice-President Naidu

‘Follow Gandhi’s ideals, violence is not a solution’: Vice-President Naidu 02:07

 Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has said that violence is not a solution to any problem.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NationalistAge

Nationalist Age RT @republic: Akshay Kumar calls on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, VP expressed one wish to the actor. https://t.co/LlGqsBNsbn 1 day ago

republic

Republic Akshay Kumar calls on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, VP expressed one wish to the actor. https://t.co/LlGqsBNsbn 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.