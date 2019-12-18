Global  

Mariah Carey Performs 'Oh Santa' on 'Late Late Show' - Watch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Mariah Carey is continuing to bring on the Holiday cheer! The 49-year-old hit-maker took to Stage 56 to perform “Oh Santa” from her Merry Christmas album on Tuesday night (December 17) on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Mariah taped the performance because she had to be in New York to light up the [...]
News video: Mariah Carey's

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is bringing In millions 01:24

 Carey's 1994 Christmas hit No. 1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 for the first time this week.

