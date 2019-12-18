Global  

Halle Berry Has a Huge Black Eye on the Set of 'Bruised'

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Halle Berry looks nearly unrecognizable on the set of her upcoming movie Bruised on Wednesday (December 18) in New Jersey. The 53-year-old actress sported a huge bruise on her eye and no makeup as she filmed scenes for the film where she plays a disgraced MMA fighter. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halle [...]
