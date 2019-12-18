Halle Berry Has a Huge Black Eye on the Set of 'Bruised' Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Halle Berry looks nearly unrecognizable on the set of her upcoming movie Bruised on Wednesday (December 18) in New Jersey. The 53-year-old actress sported a huge bruise on her eye and no makeup as she filmed scenes for the film where she plays a disgraced MMA fighter. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halle [...] 👓 View full article

