WATCH: Articles of Impeachment Against Trump Read Out Before the House of Representatives

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
House Clerk *Joe Novotny* commenced the debate to impeach *Donald Trump* on Wednesday by presenting the Articles of Impeachment against the president before the House of Representatives.
News video: The House gavels impeachment debate against President Trump

The House gavels impeachment debate against President Trump

 The House of Representatives is set to impeach an elected President accused of violating the nation's trust and his oath to preserve, protect and defend bedrock constitutional values.

