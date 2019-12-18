Mumbai: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) objects over portions of Dabang 3 song, demands action Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has launched protest against some scenes of Salman Khan's upcoming flick 'Dabangg 3', which the organisation has termed as objectionable and demanded action from state authorities over it. 👓 View full article

