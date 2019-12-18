Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mumbai: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) objects over portions of Dabang 3 song, demands action

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has launched protest against some scenes of Salman Khan's upcoming flick 'Dabangg 3', which the organisation has termed as objectionable and demanded action from state authorities over it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaLeaksCom

India Leaks Mumbai: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) objects over portions of Dabang 3 song, demands action… https://t.co/CQbrHQDmfp 2 hours ago

mumbairailusers

Mumbai Railway Users Hindu Janajagruti Samiti objects over portions of Dabang 3 song, demands action https://t.co/6r0tXpvtjf 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.