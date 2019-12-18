Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years

SOHH Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two YearsNew York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine a.k.a Daniel Hernandez doesn’t have to worry about spending the rest of his life behind bars. The hip-hop entertainer has reportedly landed two years in prison for his involvement in a federal racketeering case. According to reports, a judge handed 6ix9ine the punishment Wednesday morning and it included five years […]

The post BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zeroothe_heroo

llǝɹʇɐl RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to 2 years in prison after racketeering trial in New York City https://t.co/WLQnCIBzbE 45 seconds ago

uglyflvcco

⚡️Flash⚡ ™ RT @DatPiff: BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 24 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. https://t.co/pO4MW… 4 minutes ago

ajxcsk

Csk RT @DailyRapFacts: BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 24 months in prison with 5 years of supervised release. 5 minutes ago

sweetheartdon

The Don RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 2 years in prison, 5 years of supervised release (via: @innercitypress)… 7 minutes ago

oScuFy

ScuFy™ 👮🏼‍♂️🇺🇸 RT @TMZ: #BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 24 Months in Prison -- Out Free in 2020 https://t.co/YAKv6CekL5 10 minutes ago

kylievls

Kylie Avalos RT @BlancoTarantino: BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 24 months in prison with 5 years of supervised release. https://t.co/R… 12 minutes ago

CholoG1119

Adrian RT @RapAccess: BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 24 months in prison with 5 years of supervised release. https://t.co/72KmGXv… 14 minutes ago

E_WoodThaG

E Shmurda RT @complexmusicatl: BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to 12 years in Federal Prison. The courtroom roared as the sentence was… 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.