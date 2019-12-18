BREAKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine a.k.a Daniel Hernandez doesn’t have to worry about spending the rest of his life behind bars. The hip-hop entertainer has reportedly landed two years in prison for his involvement in a federal racketeering case. According to reports, a judge handed 6ix9ine the punishment Wednesday morning and it included five years […]



