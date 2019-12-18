Global  

How The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Reminds Kelly Clarkson About the Love of Music

E! Online Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Kelly Clarkson knows a thing or two about taking home the top spot on a reality show. Clarkson, who won the first season of American Idol, guided Jake Hoot, her team member on The Voice, all the...
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Jake Hoot On Winning 'The Voice'

Jake Hoot On Winning 'The Voice' 02:36

 Backstage after "The Voice" finale, season 17 winner Jake Hoot and his coach Kelly Clarkson reflect on the singer's victory.

Tweets about this

Raspy10001

L.M. Hook RT @Newsweek: 'The Voice' Season 17 winner Jake Hoot reveals his music plans and what he will do with that big cash prize https://t.co/kEQB… 37 seconds ago

vipapplestore

Super Wealth Training The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Opens Up About Kelly Clarkson’s Advice https://t.co/cFTUYDu0Wn https://t.co/arzfpyIHF6 4 minutes ago

Newsweek

Newsweek 'The Voice' Season 17 winner Jake Hoot reveals his music plans and what he will do with that big cash prize https://t.co/kEQBarmGRv 5 minutes ago

ChabbyForever1

Ella🎄 RT @TVInsider: #TheVoice champ @jakehootmusic opens up about his win and working with @kellyclarkson https://t.co/ZhpUnapCyg 8 minutes ago

hilary_marges

Hilary RT @JettaGreene: Yall really fucking voted Jake Hoot as the winner of The Voice? I literally hate America. Literally each of the other thre… 8 minutes ago

RaidenStylist

Raiden Stylist RT @enews: How The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Reminds Kelly Clarkson About the Love of Music https://t.co/KrvXDw9NM0 16 minutes ago

piratP1974

pauli RT @people: Why The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Is Grateful for Kelly Clarkson: 'You're the Biggest Cheerleader!' https://t.co/YHGNx68mCG 20 minutes ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija The Voice Winner Jake Hoot & Kelly Clarkson | Full Press Conference - https://t.co/Imow2WrsOE https://t.co/GPoLfyGqum 21 minutes ago

