GOP Rep. Chris Stewart Vows: If Trump is Impeached, ‘The Next President, I Promise You, is Going to Be Impeached’

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Republican Congressman and House Intelligence Committee member *Chris Stewart* (UT) condemned the vote to impeach President *Donald Trump* by warning Democrats that "every president in our future will be impeached" if they continue with the effort.
