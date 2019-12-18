Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Steve King Goes Full Steve King: Impeachment is Part of ‘Massive Cover-Up’ of Democratic Crimes

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) has this impeachment thing all figured out.  As he sees it, the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump have nothing to do with asking a foreign entity to interfere in domestic elections by asking for an investigation into his political rival, OR a refusal to cooperate with any congressional oversight of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: McConnell Opposes Impeachment Witnesses For Trump, But Supported Them For Clinton's Trial

McConnell Opposes Impeachment Witnesses For Trump, But Supported Them For Clinton's Trial 00:41

 Mitch McConnell is arguing against witnesses giving testimony in Trump's impeachment trial. McConnell had a different view in 1999 when he advocated having witnesses testify against Bill Clinton. "There have been 15 impeachments... two of them were cut short by resignations, in the other 13...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dirac7

jojo mojo RT @pittgriffin: If the Democrats have got away with committing this many crimes then they must be geniuses & the Republicans idiots. Espec… 50 minutes ago

pittgriffin

Pitt Griffin If the Democrats have got away with committing this many crimes then they must be geniuses & the Republicans idiots… https://t.co/1CawHvWo6t 2 hours ago

Newsenm

ENM News Rep. Steve King (R-IA) has this impeachment thing all figured out.  As he sees it, the impeachment proceedings of P… https://t.co/YNFZRIWiwr 2 hours ago

keithmfitz

Keith Fitzgerald RT @Mediaite: Steve King Goes Full Steve King: Impeachment is Part of 'Massive Cover-Up' of Democratic Crimes https://t.co/dKgrx85HTz 3 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Steve King Goes Full Steve King: Impeachment is Part of 'Massive Cover-Up' of Democratic Crimes https://t.co/dKgrx85HTz 3 hours ago

Spacebird77

I Stand With Tequila and Amazons And Steve King goes full Crazy Pants. As usual. 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.