'Love Island' host Caroline Flack quits show days after assault arrest: reports

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Caroline Flack has quit her role as host of popular British reality show "Love Island" days after she was arrested for assault in London, according to reports.
News video: Love Island host Caroline Flack steps down after assault charge

Love Island host Caroline Flack steps down after assault charge

 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack has stepped down from her role on the show after her recent arrested because she doesn't want to "detract attention from the upcoming series".

What Really Happened The Night Caroline Flack Was Arrested [Video]What Really Happened The Night Caroline Flack Was Arrested

What Really Happened The Night Caroline Flack Was Arrested

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:12Published

Love Island’s Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial [Video]Love Island’s Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has denied assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in an incident that left them both covered in blood in scenes likened to a “horror movie”. Flack, 40,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Laura Whitmore confirmed as Love Island 2020 host after Caroline Flack quits

Flack quit the show after being arrested for assault
Independent

Caroline Flack quits Love Island as Laura Whitmore 'approached by ITV' to replace her

Caroline Flack quits Love Island as Laura Whitmore 'approached by ITV' to replace herIrish TV star, who is the girlfriend of Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, has replaced Flack in a job before, when she took over I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out...
Tamworth Herald


ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun Love Island Scot @Anton_Danyluk backs Laura Whitmore to ‘smash it’ as show’s new host as he praises axed Caroline F… https://t.co/zmE5Xr1UXw 1 hour ago

theusposts1

theusposts Love Island’s Anton Danyluk backs Laura Whitmore to ‘smash it’ as show’s new host as he praises axed Caroline Flack… https://t.co/mcpzO4o6jf 1 hour ago

TheSunShowbiz

The Sun Showbiz Love Island’s Anton Danyluk backs Laura Whitmore to 'smash it' as show's new host as he praises axed Caroline Flack https://t.co/wlGG2XT8UH 2 hours ago

UK_News_Plow

UK News Plow Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton ‘gutted’ to spend Christmas away from... https://t.co/ahUe9bq6at +1 UKBot #UK #news 3 hours ago

hellofaread

Hell Of A Read Love Islands Anton Danyluk backs Laura Whitmore to smash it as shows new host as he praises axed Caroline Flack 👏 💕… https://t.co/mxATe5K57o 4 hours ago

indiatimespost

india times post Love Island’s Anton Danyluk backs Laura Whitmore to ‘smash it’ as show’s new host as he praises axed Caroline Flack… https://t.co/crsxvuJ4jO 7 hours ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK LOVE Island star Anton Danyluk has has backed Laura Whitmore to “smash it” as the show’s new host – and called...… https://t.co/frVfD9Zmmc 7 hours ago

popular_crime

Popular Crime Caroline Flack’s neighbour slams ex-Love Island host over ‘extremley selfish’ 5am parties and noisy arguments https://t.co/ZOg1cOa8Fr 8 hours ago

