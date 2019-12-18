Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kate Beckinsale Says More Couples "Would Do Well Married" If They Didn't Live Together

E! Online Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Kate Beckinsale Says More Couples Would Do Well Married If They Didn't Live TogetherKate Beckinsale is all about healthy living, both in her relationships and her nutrition. The actress was revealed as the January/February 2020 cover star of Women's Health on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Kate Beckinsale believes there would be less divorces if couples lived apart

Kate Beckinsale believes there would be less divorces if couples lived apart 00:55

 Kate Beckinsale thinks more couples would remain married if they didn't have to live together and explained: "Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Beckinsale sick of love life shaming [Video]Kate Beckinsale sick of love life shaming

Kate Beckinsale has had enough of dating double standards and facing public shaming for romancing younger men.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:58Published

Kate Beckinsale's age-defying assets are too hot to handle [Video]Kate Beckinsale's age-defying assets are too hot to handle

One thing's for sure — no one can bend it like Beckinsale. From the moment she posted her iconically flexible gym video that shook the internet, the 46-year-old actress hasn't stopped sharing her..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:49Published


Tweets about this

alucardhell47

eg RT @MaximMag: “I think more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house.” https://t.co/xFFrjzO2VG 2 days ago

MaximMag

Maxim “I think more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house.” https://t.co/xFFrjzO2VG 2 days ago

anyadotcomm

DIPLO STAN ACCOUNT☆ RT @MaximMag: “I think more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house.” https://t.co/xFFrjA5DNe 3 days ago

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Kate Beckinsale Says More Couples "Would Do Well Married" If They Didn't Live Together https://t.co/NzZEWLeuCc 4 days ago

MaximMag

Maxim “I think more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house.” https://t.co/xFFrjA5DNe 5 days ago

NZStuffEnt

Stuff Entertainment Kate Beckinsale says more couples 'would do well married' if they didn't live together https://t.co/A14QfHRMgP 5 days ago

LabsRecovery

Recovery Labs Kate Beckinsale Says More Couples Would Do Well Married If They Didn't Live Together Kate Beckinsale revealed she t… https://t.co/ZCDyGk7Jit 5 days ago

inashellnut

Emm Yessssss Kate Beckinsale Thinks Married Couples 'Would Do Well' Living Apart https://t.co/AGmRyG5wS6 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.