'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxy

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
'Rise of Skywalker' reviews among most critical in 'Star Wars' galaxyWalt Disney Co's highly anticipated "Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" divided film critics on Wednesday, earning more detractors than any film in the saga since 1999 movie "The Phantom Menace."
