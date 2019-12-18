Is Harry Styles in the New 'Star Wars' Movie?

Harry Styles might make a secret cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! The 25-year-old Fine Line superstar was teased as a possible #SecretStormtrooper by none other than Mark Hamill on Tuesday (December 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles “Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder [...]

