Is Harry Styles in the New 'Star Wars' Movie?

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Harry Styles might make a secret cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! The 25-year-old Fine Line superstar was teased as a possible #SecretStormtrooper by none other than Mark Hamill on Tuesday (December 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles “Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder [...]
News video: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Premiere: John Boyega

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Premiere: John Boyega 00:39

 John Boyega gets to see the new Star Wars movie with real fans.

