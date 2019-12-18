Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch Louie Gohmert Erupt on House Floor When Nadler Accuses Him of ‘Spouting Russian Propaganda’

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
"I am deeply concerned that any member of the house spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Accused of spouting 'Russian propaganda', Rep. Gohmert shouts at Nadler

Accused of spouting 'Russian propaganda', Rep. Gohmert shouts at Nadler 02:17

 An angry and shouting Republican Representative Louie Gohmert charged back to the podium after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler accused him of spouting "Russian propaganda on the floor of the House."

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SSFLOATNFLY

SS MAGA MoFo Watch tensions erupt on House floor as Gohmert shouts at Nadler https://t.co/LMnzL7bwnn via @YouTube Louie Tells Em… https://t.co/7xV2mETDI2 5 hours ago

electionnewsbay

Election News Bay Watch Louie Gohmert Erupt on House Floor When Nadler Accuses Him of ‘Spouting Russian … https://t.co/3UiV7DutmA 8 hours ago

PizzaPartyUS

PizzaParty_US RT @mikelotus: Watch Louie Gohmert Erupt on House Floor When Nadler Accuses Him of ‘Spouting Russian Propaganda’ https://t.co/w0lwMFTXdl 10 hours ago

mikelotus

Mike "moo Nunes" Confoy 🇺🇸 ≠ 🇷🇺 Watch Louie Gohmert Erupt on House Floor When Nadler Accuses Him of ‘Spouting Russian Propaganda’ https://t.co/w0lwMFTXdl 10 hours ago

darnellsmith

Darnell L Smith Watch Louie Gohmert Erupt on House Floor When Nadler Accuses Him of ‘Spouting Russian Propaganda’ https://t.co/IcvMZfR7Pf #SmartNews 12 hours ago

Btsaegyoo

𝐿𝑜𝓃𝓃𝒾𝑒 🌹 RT @mog7546: #Nadler SCOLDS #LouieGohmert for 'RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA' The chairman Jerrold Nadler said, “I am deeply concerned that any membe… 12 hours ago

NelsonJooDiasM2

Nelson D. Cunha RT @StephenGlahn: Back-up for previous tweet. I’m embarrassed for America that trump is #POTUS and #LoopyLouieGohmert is from Texas. Jer… 13 hours ago

BobCanner

bob canner Jerrold Nadler Scolds Louie Gohmert for 'Russian Propaganda' https://t.co/qEPk109opW 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.