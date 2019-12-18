Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency

Billboard.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Shania Twain’s new Las Vegas residency “Let’s Go” at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood wraps up its first run Wednesday (Dec...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Las Vegas is Shania Twain's American Home [Video]Las Vegas is Shania Twain's American Home

Shania Twain talks about living in Las Vegas and what celebrity friends she hangs out with in town.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 02:41Published

Celebrate The New Year With Nevada Coin Mart [Video]Celebrate The New Year With Nevada Coin Mart

Get top return for your unwanted goods

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

See How Shania Twain's Epic Las Vegas Residency Come Together: Exclusive

Shania Twain kicked off her second Las Vegas residency earlier this month, bringing a brand new show to the Strip featuring all the hits and leopard...
Billboard.com

Investigators look for code violations in deadly Vegas fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have started their investigation into one of the worst fires in Las Vegas’ history after six people were killed, 13 injured and...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lasvegasluxlife

Las Vegas lux Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency - Billboard Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las… https://t.co/seoyAFFm8r 1 day ago

GreenLightGoTPA

Green Light Go Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency https://t.co/AQlqffMfUn https://t.co/Gk8cht2U5e 3 days ago

ABanks1987

Ashley Banks RT @thepublicitylab: Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency https://t.co/bKFJAemUJH via @billboard 1 week ago

inotech_3d

INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency Shania Twain’s new Las Vegas residency “Let’s Go” at Za… https://t.co/fopxWD1qbA 1 week ago

thepublicitylab

The Publicity Lab Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency https://t.co/bKFJAemUJH via @billboard 1 week ago

Music_News_US

Music Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency #Music https://t.co/uGQFigZ1Nv https://t.co/gh88YYA3bO 1 week ago

kdvcm

Milan Kadovic Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency https://t.co/mo3uLvml6R https://t.co/xz2wVJCGM8 1 week ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency https://t.co/1dZjNA1uZ2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.