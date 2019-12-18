Las Vegas lux Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency - Billboard Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las… https://t.co/seoyAFFm8r 1 day ago Green Light Go Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency https://t.co/AQlqffMfUn https://t.co/Gk8cht2U5e 3 days ago Ashley Banks RT @thepublicitylab: Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency https://t.co/bKFJAemUJH via @billboard 1 week ago INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency Shania Twain’s new Las Vegas residency “Let’s Go” at Za… https://t.co/fopxWD1qbA 1 week ago The Publicity Lab Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency https://t.co/bKFJAemUJH via @billboard 1 week ago Music Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency #Music https://t.co/uGQFigZ1Nv https://t.co/gh88YYA3bO 1 week ago Milan Kadovic Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency https://t.co/mo3uLvml6R https://t.co/xz2wVJCGM8 1 week ago BoothLenders Shania Twain Is Still the One in Return Las Vegas Residency https://t.co/1dZjNA1uZ2 1 week ago