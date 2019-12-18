Scooter Braun Visits Justin Bieber at the Recording Studio in LA Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Scooter Braun answers a phone call while arriving at the recording studio to visit Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (December 17). Justin, 25, is rumored to be working on a brand new album that he’ll release in 2020. A source revealed to E! News recently that Justin‘s new album is actually “pretty [...] 👓 View full article

