Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Masked Singer' Fall 2019 - Meet the 13 Stars Unmasked So Far

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The season two finale of The Masked Singer will air very shortly, but have you been keeping up with the show in recent weeks? The season began 16 contestants and 13 of them have already been unmasked. If you missed some episodes, don’t worry because we have all the info you need right here. WHO [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

en_iyisi_burda

News-and-Spoilers 'Masked Singer' Fall 2019 - Meet the 13 Stars Unmasked So Far . Details here . https://t.co/F0v2BGwTRP . #News #TheMaskedSinger 31 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete ‘Masked Singer’ Fall 2019 – Meet the 13 Stars Unmasked So Far https://t.co/gItE6N1ZeZ via @JustJared 4 hours ago

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: Here are the 13 contestants who have been unmasked so far ahead of #TheMaskedSinger finale! https://t.co/TtG4qFtIOu 7 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Here are the 13 contestants who have been unmasked so far ahead of #TheMaskedSinger finale! https://t.co/TtG4qFtIOu 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.