'Masked Singer' Fall 2019 - Meet the 13 Stars Unmasked So Far Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

The season two finale of The Masked Singer will air very shortly, but have you been keeping up with the show in recent weeks? The season began 16 contestants and 13 of them have already been unmasked. If you missed some episodes, don’t worry because we have all the info you need right here. WHO [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this News-and-Spoilers 'Masked Singer' Fall 2019 - Meet the 13 Stars Unmasked So Far . Details here . https://t.co/F0v2BGwTRP . #News #TheMaskedSinger 31 minutes ago Anette Fekete ‘Masked Singer’ Fall 2019 – Meet the 13 Stars Unmasked So Far https://t.co/gItE6N1ZeZ via @JustJared 4 hours ago Trisha RT @JustJared: Here are the 13 contestants who have been unmasked so far ahead of #TheMaskedSinger finale! https://t.co/TtG4qFtIOu 7 hours ago JustJared.com Here are the 13 contestants who have been unmasked so far ahead of #TheMaskedSinger finale! https://t.co/TtG4qFtIOu 7 hours ago