WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in Battle Creek, Michigan

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

On the same night as the House votes on impeachment, President *Donald Trump* is heading to Battle Creek, Michigan for a "Merry Christmas" rally. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally 02:28 Wednesday evening at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, President Trump took jabs at Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband Rep. John Dingell, expressing his displeasure with her vote in favor of his impeachment.