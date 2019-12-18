Global  

Trump Sends ‘Giant’ Christmas Cards With Wild Impeachment Letter to Democratic Senators

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The White House is handing out Christmas cards accompanied by a print out of President Donald Trump’s wild letter assailing the impeachment probe, according to several Democratic senators. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) posted a photo of the odd “package” on Twitter, writing that a White House staffer had delivered it to his office. The package […]
News video: Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? 01:30

 WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse...

Trump lashes out at Dems over impeachment trial [Video]Trump lashes out at Dems over impeachment trial

As the Senate remains at an impasse over the rules for the impeachment trial next year, U.S. President Donald Trump on Christmas Eve lashed out at Democrats saying they treated him 'unfairly' during..

Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report [Video]Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labor report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign..

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones may vote against convicting Trump in impeachment if 'dots aren't connected'

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones said the charges against the president are impeachable, but if the evidence points to innocence, "I will go that way too."
USATODAY.com

January juggle: Senators in 2020 White House race to balance impeachment, campaigning

With President Donald Trump's impeachment trial looming in January, the five Democratic senators running against him are weighing tele-townhalls, quick trips and...
Reuters

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TrumpPatriotsRising🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Lowcountry1Girl: Trump Sends Engraved Christmas Wishes To Dems. But wait, there’s more! A WH staffer delivered a giant 16×12 WH Christ… 2 days ago

DigitalsoldierQ

ソル@ジャーナリスト RT @intheMatrixxx: Trump Sends Christmas Cards With Pelosi Letter to Senators https://t.co/aZUxMGneN3 3 days ago

