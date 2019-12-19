Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Joe Alwyn Says That The Main Competition For 'Christmas Carol' Role Was Kermit The Frog

Just Jared Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Joe Alwyn joins Guy Pearce at a few interviews to promote their new movie, A Christmas Carol, in New York City on Monday afternoon (December 17). The two stars of the FX original movie stopped by Build Series and BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” to chat about the new version of the movie, based on Charles [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Alwyn's Bob Cratchit Walks A Fine Line In FX's

Joe Alwyn's Bob Cratchit Walks A Fine Line In FX's "A Christmas Carol" 01:09

 Actor Joe Alwyn talks revisiting the source material of “A Christmas Carol” to prepare for his role as Bob Cratchit in the FX original movie.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.