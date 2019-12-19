Global  

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery charge

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he schemed with others to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15 years old, in a secret ceremony in 1994.
