Watch Nancy Pelosi Glare Down Democrats For Clapping on Announcement of Trump’s Impeachment Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi glared at Democratic lawmakers when she announced the vote tally on the first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, silencing any cheers or celebration. The House voted on the first article, abuse of power. “On this vote, the yeas are 230. The nays are 197. Present is 1. Article One […] 👓 View full article

Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Trump defends himself in letter to Pelosi 00:32 President Donald Trump write a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He denounced the Democrats' two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. According to Politico, he called them "not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory." Trump said the...

