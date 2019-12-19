Global  

Steny Hoyer Recalls Examples of ‘Republican Courage Throughout History’ Ahead of Impeachment Vote

Mediaite Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
In a speech during the debate prior to the House impeachment vote, House Majority Leader Rep *Steny Hoyer *detailed past moments in Republican courage and called for the members of the House not to let tyranny "find its toehold."
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment

Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment 00:34

 Rep. Justin Amash, who changed his party affiliation from Republican to Independent earlier this year, spoke in favor of impeaching President Trump in the House of Representatives Wednesday.

