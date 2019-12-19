Christina Hendricks Reaches Settlement With Ex-Husband Days After Divorce Filing Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

In the papers she filed in a Los Angeles court on December 13, the 'Mad Men' actress notes that she and Geoffrey Arend had actually parted ways back in April after 10 years of marriage. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Christina Hendricks Reaches Settlement With Ex-Husband Days After Divorce Filing https://t.co/JtCjIYth4L https://t.co/WAwEjJ4hre 9 hours ago