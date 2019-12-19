Princess Beatrice Throws Glamorous Engagement Party Attended By Ellie Goulding and More Stars

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Here comes the bride! Princess Beatrice and her future husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their engagement with a star-studded affair in London on Wednesday evening. The 31-year-old... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published Princess Beatrice enjoys lavish engagement party with star-studded guestlist 01:04 Princess Beatrice enjoys lavish engagement party with star-studded guestlist The royal was joined by the likes of Ellie Goulding and Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field as she partied at Chiltern Firehouse bar and restaurant after accepting Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's proposal. Her mother Sarah Ferguson was...