'Masked Singer' Season 2 Finale - Every Masked Singer & Winner Revealed!

Just Jared Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Masked Singer has finally unveiled the final three and crowned a new winner! The popular Fox TV series, in which celebrity judges try guessing the identity of various masked singers, revealed the final three celebs underneath The Rottweiler, The Flamingo and The Fox. This post contains spoilers. If you haven’t been catching up, beware [...]
