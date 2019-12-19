Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch Patti LaBelle & Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song Live! (Video)

Just Jared Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Live in Front of a Studio Audience holiday special just aired and the Good Times portion featuring a live performance from Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson! The two stars united to perform the “Good Times” theme song in front of the live studio audience on Wednesday (December 18) at a studio in Los Angeles. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song

Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson Sing the 'Good Times' Theme Song 01:00

 Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson sing the 'Good Times' theme song. Watch the full performance of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times' on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.