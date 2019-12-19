Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump Jokes That John Dingell is in Hell While Mocking His Condolence Call With Wife Debbie Dingell

Mediaite Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump joked during his rally in Battle Creek that Rep. John Dingell may be in hell. Dingell served as a member of the House of Representatives from Michigan for over 50 years. He passed away in February as the nation’s longest-serving member of Congress. He started off by calling Dingell’s widow, Debbie, a “real […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally

President Trump criticizes Dingell at Battle Creek Rally 02:28

 Wednesday evening at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, President Trump took jabs at Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband Rep. John Dingell, expressing his displeasure with her vote in favor of his impeachment.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.