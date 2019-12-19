Global  

Yellowcard to Press On With Copyright Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The defunct punk rock band launched a $15 million legal action against the late 'Lucid Dreams' rapper in October for lifting melodic elements of 'Holly Wood Died' without authorization.
News video: Yellowcard continues 'Lucid Dreams' lawsuit despite Juice WRLD's death

