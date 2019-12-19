Who Won 'Survivor' Fall 2019? Island of the Idols Winner Revealed!

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you’re avoiding Survivor spoilers! We have a new Survivor winner! The new winner of Survivor: Island of the Idols was crowned on Wednesday night (December 18). This season was dubbed Island of the Idols and saw two past Survivor fan favorites (and winners) returning to act as [...] 👓 View full article

