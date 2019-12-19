Bette Midler, Jon Voight, other celebs react to Trump impeachment news: 'I expected this moment'
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () The news of President Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives on Wednesday night has rocked the nation in recent hours, with largely anti-Trump Hollywood being no exception.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that President Donald Trump's impeachment is far-fetched and that the U.S. Senate will reject the... WorldNews Also reported by •CBS News •Seattle Times
Tweets about this
wiseandgolden Bette Midler, Jon Voight, other celebs react to Trump impeachment news: 'I expected this moment' https://t.co/NYRRspv8Uv #FoxNews4 days ago
Dan Castro Bette Midler, Jon Voight, other celebs react to Trump impeachment news: 'I expected this moment' https://t.co/c9Yy0RSKwr #SmartNews6 days ago
Cool cat Bette Midler, Jon Voight, other celebs react to Trump impeachment news: 'I expected this moment' https://t.co/UPAKUEzF3J #SmartNews6 days ago
Cathlene Sareli Bette Midler, Jon Voight, other celebs react to Trump impeachment news: 'I expected this moment' https://t.co/UpN5CHmwZn #FoxNews6 days ago
Weareone Bette Midler, Jon Voight, other celebs react to Trump impeachment news: 'I expected this moment' https://t.co/qj36gAJYcU #FoxNews1 week ago
Sandy Bette Midler, Jon Voight, other celebs react to Trump impeachment news: 'I expected this moment' #SmartNews https://t.co/IH5Z2QVOOF 1 week ago
James Lucas Bette Midler, Jon Voight, other celebs react to Trump impeachment news: 'I expected this moment' | Fox News https://t.co/XkPxIWnPKP 1 week ago
Sandra Rodkey Bette Midler, Jon Voight, other celebs react to Trump impeachment news: 'I expected this moment' #SmartNews https://t.co/i3siFhYH2X 1 week ago