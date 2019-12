John Lithgow paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (December 17) and dishes about adding Roger Ailes to his collection of fat,...

WATCH: Ivanka Dodges Question on Whether Giuliani Is Good For President Trump on Face the Nation Ivanka Trump avoided a question from CBS News on Rudy Giuliani and whether he is hurting President Donald Trump with his escapades. In a preview of an upcoming...

Mediaite 3 days ago