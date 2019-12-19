Panga First Look: Kangana Ranaut looks beautiful and happy as Jaya

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film Panga has just got its first character poster in the form of Kangana Ranaut as Jaya. The Manikarnika actress looks happy and relaxed as she sits on a sofa wearing a lovely sari, smiling into the camera. Kangana's team shared her first look poster on social media with the caption, "Jo sapne dekhte hain... 👓 View full article

