Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Camila Cabello apologises after 'racist' Tumblr posts resurface: 'I'm deeply ashamed'

Independent Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Singer said she used to be 'uneducated and ignorant'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sean_Zula

Xan Efronxxx RT @thenikkidiaries: Camilla Cabello apologises after her old tumblr racist posts were found. This comes days after Normani Kordei said sh… 7 minutes ago

AliSiduan1

Dipper Switch RT @Independent: Camila Cabello apologises after ‘racist’ Tumblr posts resurface: ‘I’m deeply ashamed’ https://t.co/WXLl33D9My 11 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Camila Cabello apologises after ‘racist’ Tumblr posts resurface: ‘I’m deeply ashamed’ https://t.co/WXLl33D9My 21 minutes ago

6Pv9N1VyuhEW7nL

Михаил Петелин RT @Independent: Camila Cabello apologises after ‘racist’ Tumblr posts resurface: ‘I’m deeply ashamed’ https://t.co/WXLl33D9My 1 hour ago

Omotayo4i

Omotayo Camila Cabello Apologises After Old ‘racist’ Posts Resurface https://t.co/r7kpS2hjC0 https://t.co/pqp6jaFDLE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.