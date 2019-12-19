Singer said she used to be 'uneducated and ignorant'

You Might Like

Tweets about this Xan Efronxxx RT @thenikkidiaries: Camilla Cabello apologises after her old tumblr racist posts were found. This comes days after Normani Kordei said sh… 7 minutes ago Dipper Switch RT @Independent: Camila Cabello apologises after ‘racist’ Tumblr posts resurface: ‘I’m deeply ashamed’ https://t.co/WXLl33D9My 11 minutes ago The Independent Camila Cabello apologises after ‘racist’ Tumblr posts resurface: ‘I’m deeply ashamed’ https://t.co/WXLl33D9My 21 minutes ago Михаил Петелин RT @Independent: Camila Cabello apologises after ‘racist’ Tumblr posts resurface: ‘I’m deeply ashamed’ https://t.co/WXLl33D9My 1 hour ago Omotayo Camila Cabello Apologises After Old ‘racist’ Posts Resurface https://t.co/r7kpS2hjC0 https://t.co/pqp6jaFDLE 1 hour ago