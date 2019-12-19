Global  

Virat beats Akshay and Salman; know how!

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Cricketer Virat Kohli has emerged as the highest earning celebrity, according to a top 100 celebrity list released by an international magazine. With estimated earnings, fame and social media popularity being the parameters, Virat Kohli has managed to beat Bollywood biggies like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan to bag the numero uno position.
