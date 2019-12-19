Global  

'Panga': First poster of Kangana is out!

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Kangana Ranaut is all set to begin the new year with her upcoming film 'Panga'. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers dropped the first look poster featuring Kangana.
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Panga First look: Kangana all set to play mother again

Panga First look: Kangana all set to play mother again 01:04

 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is famous for doing unconventional roles is all set for her upcoming film "Panga"

