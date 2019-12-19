'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Karina Smirnoff is Pregnant!

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

Karina Smirnoff is pregnant! The 41-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro announced on Instagram on Wednesday (December 18) that she is expecting her first child. “I’m super excited to start a new chapter in my life,” Karina shared with People. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I have so many emotions that I’m [...] 👓 View full article

