Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India

Sify Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India

Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India 02:05

 With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sushmitagang

💜💜💜THE PRIDE OF THE WORLD💜💜💜 RT @TheHinduCinema: #ViratKohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the #Forbes Celebrity India list since its inception… 2 hours ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets RT @ianslife_in: With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, #India's ace #cricketer #ViratKohli has become the first sportsman to gain the to… 5 hours ago

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, #India's ace #cricketer #ViratKohli has become the first sportsman to gain… https://t.co/7bv0Xojz7I 5 hours ago

BDCTVonline

BDC TV Online Kohli replaces Salman, tops Forbes list in India https://t.co/2bAUNloeMu 5 hours ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Virat Kohli replaces Salman Khan, tops Forbes Celebrity list in India https://t.co/6ue9u410xY 6 hours ago

tellychakkar

Tellychakkar.com @imVkohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list #ViratKohli #SalmanKhan… https://t.co/710PQWUmfV 6 hours ago

ambitiousyogesh

Yogesh Shimpi @imVkohli 1st @akshaykumar 2nd Virat Kohli Replaces Salman Khan, Tops Forbes List in India https://t.co/M7tDpyXr8l 7 hours ago

twofortwo_store

Two For Two Store NEWS: Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli replaces Salman Khan, tops Forbes list in India https://t.co/f2mv0fwySs… https://t.co/Ii5JrNSk7b 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.