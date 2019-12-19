Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ruth Wilson quit The Affair over 'pressure to perform gratuitous nude scenes'

Independent Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Reason for actor's sudden departure from Golden Globe-winning show was the subject of widespread speculation
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Ruth Wilson quit Affair over 'toxic' set?

Ruth Wilson quit Affair over 'toxic' set? 00:59

 Ruth Wilson allegedly quit 'The Affair' because of a "toxic" set and frequent requests for nude scenes, a new report in the Hollywood Reporter has claimed.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

The Affair creator Sarah Treem responds to report Ruth Wilson left show over 'gratuitous nude scenes'

She denies 'cajoling actors to get naked even if they were uncomfortable'
Independent

'The Affair' Showrunner Responds After Ruth Wilson Allegedly Left Due to Uncomfortable Nude Scenes

The showrunner Sarah Treem defends the nudity on the Showtime television drama series, insisting that 'it wasn't gratuitous but was integral to the plot.'
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.