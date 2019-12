Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The makers of Good Newwz have dropped the second trailer from the film and the Raj Mehta-directorial sure looks hilarious! In the film, Akshay and Kareena, as Varun and Deepti Batra, will be seen trying to conceive a baby. Check out trailer 2 of Good Newwz below:



Diljit and Kiara, as Honey and Monika, are also trying to have... 👓 View full article