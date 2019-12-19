Don West A belated look in the rear view mirror to Judy Garland. #TheInfiniteAge #JudyGarland #entertainment #Hollywood https://t.co/TngqbTywpE 18 hours ago

Stephen Roberts Judy Garland’s Lover John Meyer Shares Tragic, Intimate Details of the Star’s Final M...https://t.co/7Sck0BHKe8 6 days ago

kermit walker Judy Garland’s Lover John Meyer Shares Tragic, Intimate Details of the Star’s Final Months https://t.co/M1JiMnn6Xk via @people 6 days ago

Jim Sullivan Judy Garland’s Lover John Meyer Shares Tragic, Intimate Details of the Star’s Final M...https://t.co/rsZZIRbzQd 6 days ago

🌘 cassi 🌒 RT @jillannolson: @annakhachiyan "She didn't think her life was painful. She was funny. She experienced joy. She loved sex. She didn't love… 6 days ago

Jill Olson @annakhachiyan "She didn't think her life was painful. She was funny. She experienced joy. She loved sex. She didn'… https://t.co/qRi1NsS2gP 6 days ago

Richard A. Lertzman Judy Garland’s ex-lover John Meyer recalls the star’s final tumultuous months https://t.co/vnhvSTE876 https://t.co/ERBWdksZcj 6 days ago