Piers Morgan Hits Out At Stormzy Over Boris Johnson Comments Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

"They asked me a question and I answered it truthfully and with jest..."



*Piers Morgan* has hit out at *Stormzy* following comments the rapper made about Boris Johnson.



The rapper travelled to his old primary school for a special interview, agreeing to chat to young kids.



One brought up Boris Johnson, with Stormzy replying that the Prime Minister is "a very, very bad man..."



Piers Morgan took umbrage with these comments, stating: "He shouldn’t have done this, and shouldn’t have been allowed to do this."



Stormzy responded, saying he "replied truthfully" before adding: "I gave 'em my opinion, they'll grow up and be able to make their own (decision)".



Check out the exchange below.







The kid asked me a question and I replied truthfully nothing wrong with that Piers lol https://t.co/OgPGWwCxY8



— HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 18, 2019







No it isn’t cool, it’s the truth lol. Again, they asked me a question and I answered it truthfully and with jest. I gave em my opinion, they’ll grow up and be able to make their own, this ain’t a shocking incident pal sorry lol https://t.co/EgnQ0KMIZC



— HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 18, 2019



Watch the original interview below.



