Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Huma says her teacher has been detained

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Delhi is currently experiencing an outrage from protestors who have taken to the streets to raise their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Protests were to be demonstrated at Mandi House in Delhi and Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi recently expressed that her theatre teacher has been detained. “Just heard - my theatre teacher from Delhi N K Sharma also loving called Panditji in Mandi House theatre circles has been detained by cops in Delhi,” Huma had shared.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.