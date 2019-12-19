Global  

Shabana on Mumbai protest against CAA and NRC

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has posted a video a while ago requesting all the citizens to come out and protest against the CAA and NRC act. The actress also expressed, she is feeling sad that she is not in India to join the protest which is happening in Mumbai today.
