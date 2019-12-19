Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

NFL Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith is celebrating a milestone as a parent – watching his son preparing for college. His eldest son, Emmitt James Smith IV aka EJ Smith has committed to play football at Stanford. He might not be continuing his father’s legacy at the University of Florida, but Emmitt Sr. Is beaming […]



The post Emmitt James Smith IV Wiki: Facts About Emmitt Smith and Pat Smith’s Son, EJ Smith appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

