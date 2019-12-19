Lilliana Vazquez Calls Joining E! News a "Dream Come True!" Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

We're not the only ones who think it's "so exciting" to have a new face in the E! family! Lilliana Vazquez, who will host E! News' new 7 a.m. morning show... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this thabang meti METCOTAINMENT: Lilliana Vazquez Calls Joining E! News a "Dream Co... https://t.co/RrhsBJ7GBF 6 hours ago Dev RT @enews: Lilliana Vazquez Calls Joining E! News a "Dream Come True!" https://t.co/mLUBiZ0ax3 7 hours ago Shelly Kendrick Lilliana Vazquez Calls Joining E! News a “Dream Come True!” https://t.co/BYHCpsjFsE https://t.co/60oTKSUpOX 8 hours ago E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Lilliana Vazquez Calls Joining E! News a “Dream Come True!” https://t.co/ZLJk58csxv https://t.co/DzibRSpUJQ 8 hours ago Viral Zed Lilliana Vazquez Calls Joining E! News a “Dream Come True!” https://t.co/4ThW6489IT https://t.co/UxU8JsoG9S 8 hours ago e-news.US Lilliana Vazquez Calls Joining E! News a "Dream Come True!" - https://t.co/VquvqGWy7V https://t.co/d7t8pvX2ZQ 8 hours ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/QdvAtcu0O6 We're not the only ones who think it's "so exciting" to have a new face in the E! family!… https://t.co/YEmMyHJlUQ 8 hours ago Hina Khan Lilliana Vazquez Calls Joining E! News a ”Dream Come True!” https://t.co/0YrwMZFrLr https://t.co/p3FDbGby8r 8 hours ago