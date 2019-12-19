"Yee-haw, Baby!" Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Shop For Cowboy Boots With Their L.A. Friends Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

It's a country-inspired double date with a mission! Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler give friends Justin Anderson and Austin "Scoot" Rhodes the full Nashville treatment in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this