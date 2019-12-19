Global  

Watch: YG Is Still Coming For Donald Trump, Andre 3000 Updates Everyone On New Music, 6ix9ine Learns His Fate

SOHH Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Watch: YG Is Still Coming For Donald Trump, Andre 3000 Updates Everyone On New Music, 6ix9ine Learns His FateThe rap news cycle never stops. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane speaks on Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s two-year prison sentence, YG trolling President Donald Trump, OutKast’s Andre 3000 updating everyone on new music and more. Let’s talk hip-hop!

The post Watch: YG Is Still Coming For Donald Trump, Andre 3000 Updates Everyone On New Music, 6ix9ine Learns His Fate appeared first on .
